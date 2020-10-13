LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bradenton Area River Regatta rescheduled for 2022 amid pandemic concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta, scheduled for February 2021 has been cancelled in an abundance of caution due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Organizers plan on bringing the event back in 2022,” an organizer told News Channel 8.

The event draws thousands of people and features high speed boat races on the beautiful backdrop of the Manatee River.

Specific dates will be announced at a later time.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss