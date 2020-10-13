Bradenton Area River Regatta rescheduled for 2022 amid pandemic concerns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual Bradenton Area River Regatta, scheduled for February 2021 has been cancelled in an abundance of caution due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Organizers plan on bringing the event back in 2022,” an organizer told News Channel 8.

The event draws thousands of people and features high speed boat races on the beautiful backdrop of the Manatee River.

Specific dates will be announced at a later time.

