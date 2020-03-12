Boys & Girls Club of Polk County closed after staff member made possible contact with COVID-19 patient

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County says one staff member has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the club’s Facebook page, an individual on the club’s staff at the George Jenkins Memorial facility has had no symptoms after several days, but as a precaution, the club will close the facility for two days, so that a deep cleaning can take place.

Upon the recommendation of the Polk County Health Department, the staff member is being quarantined at home for 48 hours with a plan to re-open the facility on Monday. All other sites in Polk County will remain open at this time.

The Boys & Girls Club says they will continue to take precautions and monitor the situation in an effort to do what is best for the community.

