Boys & Girls Club of Polk County closed after staff member made possible contact with COVID-19 patient

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County says one staff member has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the club’s Facebook page, an individual on the club’s staff at the George Jenkins Memorial facility has had no symptoms after several days, but as a precaution, the club will close the facility for two days, so that a deep cleaning can take place.
Upon the recommendation of the Polk County Health Department, the staff member is being quarantined at home for 48 hours with a plan to re-open the facility on Monday. All other sites in Polk County will remain open at this time.
The Boys & Girls Club says they will continue to take precautions and monitor the situation in an effort to do what is best for the community.
