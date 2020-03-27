Coronavirus crisis: Bowtism helping families with free kids’ clothes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – During this difficult time for families, one local clothing company is giving back.

Bowtism is an affordable children’s clothing company in Tampa that usually donates a portion of the proceeds to help those with autism.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, owner Kait Scheele is donating $10,000 worth of girl’s clothing to families in need.

“I think the world needs some positive news to embrace during this difficult time and beyond being a charitable organization, I want to help bring smiles to children’s lives in Tampa,” Scheele said.

Each of the spring outfits are complete with a cute bow and will be shipped directly to the customer in need for a $5 shipping fee.

“Understanding that many families can’t afford clothing for their children at this time, it’s the right thing to do,” Scheele said.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bowtism.

