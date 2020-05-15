Bowling alleys reopen but with little clarity from state

TAMPA (WFLA) – Vic Lillis and his friend have not seen each other in weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.

The two spent Friday afternoon on the lanes at Pinarama in South Tampa, with little concern about the virus.

“Just gotta be smart,” Lillis said about taking precautions. “No more guy sneezing on you in the back. Just gotta be smarter,” he stressed.

Pinarama owner Corky Herritt tells 8 On Your Side he reopened around two weeks ago, even though state guidelines have been vague on the status of bowling alleys.

“I went with the retail part of it, so they didn’t specifically say no bowling alleys,” he explained. “I did do some research. I talked to officials and they said just do the right thing and you should be okay, and I went with it.”

8 On Your Side reached out to Gov. Desantis’ office for clarity, but has yet to hear back.

Herritt is using the retail and restaurant guidelines to keep his business in play, and on Monday, 50 percent capacity will be allowed.

“[The governor] said 50 percent now and that’s big for me. 25 percent I can’t run leagues and leagues are the backbone of my business. Now 50 percent, I can double what I have, I should be alright,” he said.

8 On Your Side learned how Pinarama is working to keep people safe. There are six-foot markers throughout the facility, sanitizer locations and workers are now wearing masks around others.

“Corky’s place is spotless. Always is,” said Lillis.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: