Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history

BOSTON (WFLA) – The oston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, after initially being postponed from April until September.
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s announced the cancellation of the marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BAA has announced that all particpants will be offered a refund and offered an opportunity to participate in the virtual Boston Marathon, which can be run any time between September 7–14.
Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours & provide proof of timing. All finishers of the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, & runner’s bib.