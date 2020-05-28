Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners’ shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the 124th running of the Boston Marathon was postponed from its traditional third Monday in April to Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (WFLA) – The oston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, after initially being postponed from April until September.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s announced the cancellation of the marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BAA has announced that all particpants will be offered a refund and offered an opportunity to participate in the virtual Boston Marathon, which can be run any time between September 7–14.

Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours & provide proof of timing. All finishers of the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, & runner’s bib.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss