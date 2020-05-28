Boston Marathon canceled for first time in history

FILE – In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners’ shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the 124th running of the Boston Marathon was postponed from its traditional third Monday in April to Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (WFLA) – The oston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, after initially being postponed from April until September.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s announced the cancellation of the marathon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BAA has announced that all particpants will be offered a refund and offered an opportunity to participate in the virtual Boston Marathon, which can be run any time between September 7–14.

Participants in the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon will be required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours & provide proof of timing. All finishers of the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal, & runner’s bib.