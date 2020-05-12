Body bags line Florida state capitol as protesters urge slow reopening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Protesters lined up body bags on the steps of Florida’s state capitol building Tuesday morning.

They were in Tallahassee to encourage Gov. Desantis to listen to state and federal medical experts.

The body bags symbolize the additional victims of COVID-19 that could result from relaxing shelter in place orders.

A larger than life Donald Trump caricature dressed in a prison jumpsuit joined the protesters along with the grim reaper.

This group calls themselves the Indivisible Movement.

Members staged similar protests at the capitol buildings in Austin, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.