Blue Angels no longer flying over Tampa this weekend

KEY WEST, FL – MARCH 23: (NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau,the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels perform their precision aerobatics over the Florida Keys during the Southernmost Air Spectacular at Naval Air Station Key West on March 23, 2013, in Key West, Florida. The weekend air show concludes Sunday, March 24, and may mark the the last Blue Angels performance through the end of September 2013 due to sequester budget cuts. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Those hoping to see the Blue Angels fly over Tampa will have to wait following an announcement from MacDill Air Force Base.

The Air Force Base reported on Facebook that it has no confirmed dates or times for a Tampa flyover as part of the national “America Strong” effort honoring healthcare workers, first-responders and other essential personnel in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier this week a city spokesperson told News Channel 8 that the flyover would take place on Saturday, but as now there is no flyover scheduled.

The Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19, starting next week as both joint and individual team flights occurring every one-to-two days until mid-May, according to the Air Force’s website.

“I’m excited to announce that in the coming weeks, the Air Force Thunderbirds are incredible, and the Navy Blue Angels, equally incredible, will be performing air shows over America’s major cities and some of the cities that aren’t major cities,” President Donald Trump said last week during a White House press briefing. “What we’re doing is we’re paying tribute to our front line. … We’re paying tribute to our front-line health care workers confronting COVID. And it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak. This is a tribute to them, to our warriors.”

Anyone interested in the flyovers is asked to follow the Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds Twitter accounts for the latest flight schedules nationwide.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: