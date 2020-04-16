BJs will start ‘Appreciation Hour’ for first responders, healthcare workers

(WIVB) – BJs Wholesale Club is thanking first responders and healthcare workers with a designated Appreciation Hour where they will be able to shop without a membership.
The designated Appreciation Hour will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays starting April 19 at all locations. The retailer is also offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to first responders and healthcare workers.
Dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over will now be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
