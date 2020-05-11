Biotech company: Coronavirus antibody doses ready at end of summer

1  of  2
(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – The CEO of Biotechnology Company, Regeneron, said he’s optimistic about an artificial antibody treatment for coronavirus that could enter clinical trials next month.

But, he said it’s too soon to know whether it will help prevent or treat infection.

“So we should be optimistic about this approach. But we have to get real data. In this environment, there’s nothing that can substitute for real science and real data,” said Dr. Leonard Schleifer.

Unlike a vaccine, which triggers the immune system to develop antibodies, lab-made antibodies are infused directly into the blood, providing temporary immunity.

