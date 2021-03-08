Big teacher turnout expected at Hillsborough vaccine sites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All teachers in Florida are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but not at all vaccine locations.

The Biden administration is letting K-12 teachers and child care workers get vaccinated at pharmacies and federally-run sites across the U.S., such as the new FEMA site at the Tampa Greyhound Track.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lowered the vaccine eligibility for teachers last week to ages 50 and up. The priority is still “seniors first,” DeSantis said.

Teachers tell 8 On Your Side they’re relieved they can start getting vaccinated.

“Because we have the close connection to personal loss. We just don’t want to be sick. Well, actually, we just don’t want to die from it. Because we know that that happens,” one said.

Local educators of all ages can get vaccinated at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Avenue, where walk-ups are allowed. Publix, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are also offering the vaccine to teachers of all ages.

Workers at the Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa, are prepping for a busy day of vaccinating local teachers on Monday. The site is state-run, and only offering vaccines to teachers 50 and up. Workers are still expecting a large turnout of educators since students are out of class on Monday.