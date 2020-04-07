Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One Tampa Bay area brewery is using National Beer Day to help people affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by making hand sanitizer.

Big Storm Brewing is currently utilizing three stills to produce more than 200 gallons of commercially-packaged sanitizer to create hand sanitizer everyday.

“This has been a win-win. Shifting to producing hand sanitizer has allowed us to retain employees while manufacturing a critical resource during this incredibly difficult time,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni.

The Clearwater-based company is supplying government agencies, law enforcement, medical providers and businesses deemed “essential.”

