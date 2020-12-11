Biden urges public to have confidence in vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday to announce his health care team. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden says the American public should have confidence in a coronavirus vaccine that may soon begin to become available.

Biden said during remarks Friday in Wilmington that combatting the pandemic is “serious business” that requires “presidential leadership.”

On Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

Arguing that “there is no political influence” in the vaccine, Biden stressed the scientific research that has “led us to this point.” He also reiterated his “bold and doable” commitment to trying to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration.

Of the virus, Biden said, “We can wish this away, but we need to face it.”