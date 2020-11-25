Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address amid steep rise in Covid cases

WASHINGTON (NBC News)— President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday from Wilmington, Del.
Biden’s White House transition team said in a press release that the president-elect’s speech would touch on “shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season” while delivering a message “that we can and will get through the current crisis together.”
Biden’s speech comes as the coronavirus cases continue to increase around the country, raising alarm among some health officials that holiday travel and indoor gatherings could lead to more outbreaks. The country is also facing a surge in food insecurity due to the impact of the virus, with food banks around the country reporting long lines ahead of the holiday.
