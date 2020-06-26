LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Biden says Americans would be required to wear masks in public if he were president

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (CNN Newsource) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says if he were president, all Americans would be required to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” Biden told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

When asked if he’d use federal leverage to mandate wearing a mask in public, Biden replied,  “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

He added, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”

Last month, Trump and the White House had mocked Biden for wearing a mask outdoors to a Memorial Day event, leading Biden to fire back, calling Trump “an absolute fool.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss