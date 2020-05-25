Betty White, 98, ‘doing very well’ amidst coronavirus pandemic

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 06: Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hollywood Icon Betty White is “doing very well” and is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic according to TODAY.

A spokesperson for the beloved actress tells TODAY, White is staying home to protect herself from the virus and has been an absolute pro when it comes to social distancing.

White’s publicist says they check in with her several times a week and said “we always have laughs.”

Fans of White first became concerned about the iconic actress after Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus in March. At the time, White’s publicist assured fans she was “fine” amid the outbreak.

