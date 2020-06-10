Best Buy will fully reopen on June 15, will end 9K furloughs

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: People line up outside of Best Buy near the Green Acres Mall on Black Friday on November 24, 2017 in Valley Stream, NY. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

TAMPA (CNN Newsource/AP) – Best Buy has announced that customers soon will be able to safely and freely shop at the majority of their stores without an appointment.

Starting June 15, more than 800 locations across the country will begin allowing a limited number of people inside.

“Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been more important to us than the safety of our customers and employees,” said Ray Sliva, president of retail. “We’re now confident we can provide a safe experience for shoppers who want to visit our stores to browse, see tech products firsthand and get helpful advice from our Blue Shirts or Geek Squad Agents.”

Best Buy stores will continue to enforce social distancing by limiting the number of customers inside the store to 25% of capacity, which allows approximately 60 or more customers in a store depending on its size. If a store reaches the limit, stores will queue people in a line until they are able to shop.

To support this expanded store experience, Best Buy will be bringing back more than 9,000 of their previously furloughed full- and part-time store employees and Geek Squad Agents.

Best Buy will also begin resuming in-home consultations, which have all been conducted virtually since March but we’ll continue to offer virtual consultations for anyone who prefers that.

