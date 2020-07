NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: People line up outside of Best Buy near the Green Acres Mall on Black Friday on November 24, 2017 in Valley Stream, NY. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Best Buy has announced all customers will be asked to wear face coverings when shopping.

It’s the latest mask mandate for customers announced by a major chain at a time when coronavirus cases across the country are continuing to rise.

Best Buy says it will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one, and small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons may enter without one.

The new requirement will start July 15.