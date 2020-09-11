Beloved Manatee County dairy farmer laid to rest following long battle with COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Family and friends gathered at Bayside Community Church Friday to celebrate the life of Farren Dakin. The 65-year-old dairy farmer passed away on Sept. 3 following a long battle with the coronavirus.

The Dakin name is well-known in Manatee County. Farren and his two brothers own the three remaining dairy farms in the county.

The Dakin family has been milking cows in Manatee County since the 1970s and have remained an integral part of the agricultural community in Myakka City and surrounding areas.

Jerry Dakin tells 8 On Your Side his brother’s legacy will live on through his family and people in the community.

“He just inspired so many people. Just the love that he had and the giving.. he had such a giving heart,” said Dakin. “The greatest thing about dairy farms is the opportunity for us to give so much. Farren would always remind us who we needed to give to or if somebody needed help, he would always remind us. He stuck up for the underdog,” he continued.

Family friends agree, Farren had a generous and giving spirit.

“That’s just the kind of person he was. Give him a call and he was on his way. He was just that kind of man,” said Kathy Howell.

Farren Dakin is being remembered as a humble, hard-working man and as a pillar in the community.

“It is a huge loss. He will be missed a long long time. He has just always been involved, anything to do with the children. Farren was a great lover of the kids,” said Diana Ballard.

Jerry Dakin says the last several weeks have been tough. The community has come together lifting the family up in prayer.

“With this coronavirus, we have never had to go through something like this. For everybody that has passed away before, we have been able to hold their hands, we’ve been able to talk with them, and just be there to pray over them and this whole thing has just been totally different. The sad thing is, it is lonely. That is probably what hurt the most, not being there with him through all of this,” said Jerry Dakin.

Once the virus left Farren’s system, the family was able to go into the hospital to say goodbye.

“There was quite a few of us that were able to go in and say goodbye, and that made a difference,” said Farren’s brother.

Farren had a passion for serving children in the community. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Dakin Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7, Myakka City, FL 3425.

The Dakin Family Scholarship fund is a nonprofit fund for disadvantaged local children and youth with interests in agriculture.

