Beaches in Spain using grid system to enforce social distancing

(CNN) – If you are dreaming of a beach holiday, coastal towns across Spain have been working overtime to prove they can keep visitors safe – but it won’t be as simple as laying out your blanket anymore.

In Canet d’en Berenguer on Spain’s Medeiterranean Coast, a grid is being laid in the sand to allot nine square meter spaces for visitors. Beachgoers will need to book space on an app to get access with appointed arrival times.

Mayor Pere Joan Antoni Chordá says, “This new normality brings new beaches, we will adapt, we will try to enjoy it in the best possible way”

In Sanxenxo, on the Atlantic coast, the mayor plans to reopen with a similar grid system and a maximum capacity of 2,300 beach goers a day, less than 75% of previous summers.

Mayor Telmo Martin says, it is “a plan that will help keep the safety distance between people who come to enjoy the beach.”

At all Spanish beaches, changing rooms and bathrooms will be subject to strict disinfection with limited capacity. Sun loungers and parasols will need to be cleaned at regular intervals and kept at least two meters apart.

For locals, the new rules will be worth it, if it can help to revive the summer economy.

“It depends on how many people come to the beach. If it continues as it is now, only for residents it wouldn’t be necessary. But if tourists come, and people from abroad, I think it would be a good idea,” said a local resident.

The prime minister says he wants Spain to be the “safest holiday destination in Europe,” which is why it’s only gradually easing up on coronavirus restrictions. The idea is making guaranteed health and safety as much a selling point as Spain’s sun, sea and sand.

