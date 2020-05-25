Beaches and businesses boom on Treasure Island during busy Memorial Day weekend

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Original Pizza hoped for a more-than-original weekend after two months of slumping sales because of the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s been bad. It’s been like dead zone,” said Ines Mineo, manager of the pizza shop. “And the beach. I’ve never seen it this way. 33 years we’ve been here and I’ve never seen it like that,” she said about the holiday weekend.

What they got is what they ordered a busy Memorial Day weekend at the shop along Gulf Boulevard.

8 On Your Side checked with business owners up and down Treasure Island and many share the same story.

“Actually it was really good. I was surprised we had the traffic we did. I looked at numbers compared to last year and it looks like we were about 30 percent up from last year,” said Captain Dave, who owns and operates Captain Dave’s Trading Company.

His business had people come and go constantly since Friday and wondered how the weekend would turn out as did the manager at Original Pizza.

“I was surprised due to all the restrictions we still have on the beach. And fortunately a lot of people are coming down back to the beach. The hotels were packed which is a good thing, which brings business to us, too,” Mineo said.

As far as the beaches go, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri explained that they were packed Saturday, busy Sunday, and a very quiet Monday.

Deputies made just a few arrests, none related to the social distancing guidelines in place.

“The atmosphere is also the right atmosphere. It’s not this big party atmosphere where people are out of control. People are being measured. But again, there was a strong law enforcement presence too. And we were there to help them, and make sure they were following the right orders,” the sheriff said.

