BayCare to resume limited visitation at its hospitals

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System will resume limited visitation at its hospitals beginning Wednesday.
One visitor for most inpatients will occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitation for patients was closed nearly 5 months ago, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know how important connections to loved ones are for our patients’ recovery and we are delighted to once again safely provide access for that in-person support,” said Glenn Waters, chief operating officer for BayCare.
Only visitors who are 18 or older and who pass a COVID-19 screening will be allowed entry. All visitors must wear a mask during their entire visit.
Inpatients will only be allowed one visitor per day.
No visitors will be allowed for behavioral health or COVID-19 patients.
Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.
The visitation changes are effective at the following locations:
Hillsborough County
- St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa
- St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz
- St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview
- St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa
- South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City
Pasco County
- Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey
Pinellas County
- Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo
- BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin
- Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor
- Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin
- Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater
- St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg
Polk County
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
- Winter Haven Women’s Hospital
