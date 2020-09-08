BayCare to resume limited visitation at its hospitals

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System will resume limited visitation at its hospitals beginning Wednesday.

One visitor for most inpatients will occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitation for patients was closed nearly 5 months ago, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know how important connections to loved ones are for our patients’ recovery and we are delighted to once again safely provide access for that in-person support,” said Glenn Waters, chief operating officer for BayCare.

Only visitors who are 18 or older and who pass a COVID-19 screening will be allowed entry. All visitors must wear a mask during their entire visit.

Inpatients will only be allowed one visitor per day.

No visitors will be allowed for behavioral health or COVID-19 patients.

Special circumstances can be approved by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis.

The visitation changes are effective at the following locations:

Hillsborough County

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa

St. Joseph’s Hospital – North, Lutz

St. Joseph’s Hospital – South, Riverview

St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, Tampa

South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City

Pasco County

Morton Plant North Bay, New Port Richey

Pinellas County

Bardmoor Emergency Center, Largo

BayCare Alliant Hospital, Dunedin

Mease Countryside Hospital, Safety Harbor

Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater

St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg

Polk County

Bartow Regional Medical Center

Winter Haven Hospital

Winter Haven Women’s Hospital

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: