BayCare to resume all non-urgent surgeries in Hillsborough Co. effective Aug. 10

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System announced Tuesday that starting on Aug. 10, it will resume all non-urgent surgeries and procedures at its six acute care hospitals in Hillsborough County.

The change comes roughly five weeks after BayCare stopped non-urgent surgeries to provide more hospital bed capacity in the community for COVID-19 patients.

BayCare says they are now able to resume those surgeries due to an increase in staffing resources and seeing a downward trend in COVID-related hospital stays in recent weeks.

The change impacts the following hospitals: St. Joseph’s, St. Joseph’s Children’s and St. Joseph’s Women’s in Tampa; St. Joseph’s-North in Lutz; St. Joseph’s-South in Riverview; and South Florida Baptist in Plant City.

BayCare’s acute hospitals in Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties resumed all non-urgent surgeries and procedures on Aug. 3.

“We are glad to be able to once again provide access to all medical surgeries and procedures for the people of Hillsborough County and beyond,” said Glenn Waters, chief operating officer for BayCare. “We’ve worked hard the last several weeks to expand our capacity by increasing our hiring and other staffing resources. Now, with COVID-19 hospitalizations also decreasing, we welcome all patients.”

BayCare began voluntarily pausing some non-urgent surgeries at its acute care hospitals starting July 6 to ensure the community had adequate hospital beds to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: