BayCare to pause some non-urgent surgeries in Hillsborough, Polk counties

St. Joseph's Hospital

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System announced Monday it will begin reducing the number of non-urgent surgeries performed in hospitals in Hillsborough and Polk counties due to the rising number of severely ill coronavirus patients.

The temporary change will be effective as of Thursday at 5 p.m.

The change impacts all six of BayCare’s Hillsborough hospitals and applies to three hospitals in Polk County.

Those hospitals include:

  • St. Joseph’s
  • St. Joseph’s Children’s
  • St. Joseph’s Women’s (Tampa)
  • St. Joseph’s-North (Lutz)
  • St. Joseph’s-South (Riverview)
  • South Florida Baptist (Plant City)
  • Winter Haven
  • Winter Haven Women’s
  • Bartow Regional Medical Center

All surgeries for life-threatening situations will continue. BayCare’s effort will still allow many non-urgent surgeries and procedures to continue.

BayCare said that generally, surgeries that could be deffered are those that are not deemed medically urgent and require overnight recovery in the hospital.

