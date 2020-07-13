BayCare to pause some non-urgent surgeries in Hillsborough, Polk counties

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System announced Monday it will begin reducing the number of non-urgent surgeries performed in hospitals in Hillsborough and Polk counties due to the rising number of severely ill coronavirus patients.

The temporary change will be effective as of Thursday at 5 p.m.

The change impacts all six of BayCare’s Hillsborough hospitals and applies to three hospitals in Polk County.

Those hospitals include:

St. Joseph’s

St. Joseph’s Children’s

St. Joseph’s Women’s (Tampa)

St. Joseph’s-North (Lutz)

St. Joseph’s-South (Riverview)

South Florida Baptist (Plant City)

Winter Haven

Winter Haven Women’s

Bartow Regional Medical Center

All surgeries for life-threatening situations will continue. BayCare’s effort will still allow many non-urgent surgeries and procedures to continue.

BayCare said that generally, surgeries that could be deffered are those that are not deemed medically urgent and require overnight recovery in the hospital.