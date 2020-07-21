POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County government and BayCare have established a new, drive-thru coronavirus test collection site in Winter Haven.
The site is located at the Gil Jones Center, 3425 Lake Alfred Road.
Service will begin on Wednesday. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The drive-thru site will operate in the back, or west side, of the parking lot.
Patients are encouraged to bring a referral from a medical provider. Those who do not will be screened based on CDC guidelines.
Testing is offered to all ages.
Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis with a daily cap on supplies.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- BayCare to open additional COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Polk County
- US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research
- Coronavirus may cause more breast, colorectal deaths
- Melania Trump surprises first responders with lunch made by White House chefs
- Florida has fewest restrictions on child care and workplace temp screening in US, report says