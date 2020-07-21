BayCare to open additional COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Polk County

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County government and BayCare have established a new, drive-thru coronavirus test collection site in Winter Haven.

The site is located at the Gil Jones Center, 3425 Lake Alfred Road.

Service will begin on Wednesday. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The drive-thru site will operate in the back, or west side, of the parking lot.

Patients are encouraged to bring a referral from a medical provider. Those who do not will be screened based on CDC guidelines.

Testing is offered to all ages.

Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis with a daily cap on supplies.

