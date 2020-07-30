BayCare shutting down Tropicana Field drive-thru COVID-19 testing site due to lack of public need

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System has announced that they will be shutting down the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field.

The final day of tests will be on July 31 at Tropicana Field and Gulf High School in Port Richey.

BayCare and Pinellas County government anticipate announcing a new drive-thru testing location with closer access for central and north Pinellas residents. Location and service details will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.

Since late June, BayCare has worked with Pinellas County, the City of St. Petersburg and FDOH in Pinellas County to operate the Tropicana Field site to provide testing. However BayCare says once the state opened Mahaffey Theater as a testing site on July 8, neither location has consistently experienced full capacity.

BayCare and and the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County will however open a new testing site at Gulfview Square Mall, 9409 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m.

