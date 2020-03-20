BayCare Hospitals visitation closed in response to COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System is closing patient visitation within its hospital keep patients, team members, physicians and the community safe.

BayCare confirmed the changes take effect on Saturday.

Visitors will only be allowed into facilities in certain, specific instances.

The few visitors allowed into hospitals will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Those deemed a risk will be restricted from entering the facility and may be referred to an Emergency Department.

Visitors may still be allowed in these instances:

Inpatient

– Labor and delivery, post-partum, pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Car Unit

– End of life situations

– Behavioral Health Unit

– Waiting room only

– Waiting room only Outpatient

– Waiting room only when accompanying a patient receiving sedation.

Patients who are presumptive or confirmed positive COVID-19 patients will not be able to receive visitors.

