BayCare expert answers your coronavirus questions

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The recent spike in new COVID cases is causing many people to have questions, so 8 On Your Side took those questions to the health experts.

Dr. Laura Arline is BayCare’s Chief Quality Officer. She meets with a team of doctors daily to discuss all things coronavirus-related.

Arline answered the following viewer questions about COVID-19.

Q: Is the spike due to more people getting tested and test results coming back faster?

A: “It is true that more people are getting tested and that some tests are coming back faster, but really the percent of the tests that are positive are increasing,” Arline said.

Q: Are hospitalizations on the rise as well?

A: “Hospitalizations are still occurring, but we are finding is the group of folks contracting the virus now are not so much the elderly patients, but people from 18-35 getting sick.”

Arline also emphasized that about 160 vaccines are being tested right now to treat COVID-19. There isn’t a definitive date on when a vaccine will be released. She says optimists are hoping by the end of 2020.

