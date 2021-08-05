BayCare expands pause in elective procedures to Pinellas, Pasco counties

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare announced Thursday it is pausing elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay at most of its hospitals in Pinellas in Pasco counties.

The changes will take effect on Monday, Aug. 9 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Mease Dunedin Hospital, and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey.

“As part of BayCare’s commitment to our community, we continue to adjust our operations to do all we can to see our community through this time,” said BayCare Chief Operating Officer Glenn Waters. “Fortunately, with 14 acute care hospitals, we are able shift resources to areas of greatest need. As we continue our focus on providing a safe environment for our patients, physicians and staff, citizens can support our efforts by getting the COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to minimize serious infection and hospitalization.”

Earlier this week, BayCare decided to pause all elective procedures at its six hospitals in Hillsborough County.

The health system’s Polk County hospitals are continuing to pause elective procedures that require an overnight stay in an inpatient bed at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven Women’s Hospitals and Bartow Regional Medical Center.

Elective procedures are those that can be delayed without danger to the patient. Urgent and emergent procedures will continue. BayCare will determine at a later date when to start rescheduling appointments.

For more details on the recent changes and details regarding COVID-19, please visit BayCare.org/Coronavirus.