Bay area woman writes customized songs for pets and owners fundraising for SPCA

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The SPCA has made a lot of changes during this COVID-19 crisis. Fundraising has become harder and that’s why one woman decided by focusing on one pet she could help raise donations for all the animals.

If there’s one thing Colleen Cherry loves it’s performing, but since the mandatory shutdown due to the coronavirus the curtain has dropped for her stage days.

“I was looking for different creative outlets because I should be in a play right now at jobsite. So instead of having rehearsals every night I sit at home and write songs,” said Cherry.

If there’s another thing Cherry loves it’s animals.

“Animals have always kind of been a big passion of mine,” said Cherry.

She works at the SPCA coordinating volunteers. But since the SPCA had to change their big Tampa Bay Pet Walk to a virtual event she put her musical talents to raising money for the animals she loves.

“Now writing custom songs about people’s pets, and everybody loves their pet, and every pet deserves a song,” said Cherry.

Cherry hoped to raise $500 but got over $1,400 in donations for song requests.

“I was kind of floored by it and writing about ten songs a night. Coming home from work and sitting at home and writing the songs,” said Cherry.

Sixty songs in one week. Each one specific to the pet and their owner.

“Art for a good cause. I love it,” said Cherry.

The idea did so well that she has decided to start a small business making personalized songs for families and pets. Part of the proceeds will continue to come to the SPCA.

