Tampa Bay districts finalizing back-to-school plans

PINELLAS CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Tuesday is a big day for school districts in Tampa Bay.

School boards across the area are meeting to finalize plans to send students back to the classroom.

In Pinellas County, school board members are meeting to discuss how schools plan to implement a mask requirement. Board members are hoping to iron out details regarding any exemptions and how to respond if students forget their masks and don’t comply.

A special school board workshop is being held before the meeting to discuss the district’s reopening plans.

Schools board members say they want to bring families some stability as they plan to send students back to school on Aug. 24.

“There’s a lot of rumor out there that we’re actually going to be talking about or moving to what Hillsborough is. Right now our board meeting does not have anything on it that has to do with the changing of what our plan is that was approved. Our workshop will be talking about what we’re going to expect and how it’s going to be implemented,” said Carol Cook, a chairperson for the Pinellas County School Board.

Last week, the Hillsborough County School District decided to start the first four weeks of school virtually, causing controversy with the Florida Department of Education.

The Polk County School Board is also meeting Tuesday to discuss several issues. Board members are expected to hear the latest updates on COVID-19 and plans to reopen schools. Putting 50,000 students back into physical classrooms is not a popular idea for some board members.

“I’m not going to vote to jam 50,000 kids and 5,000 adults or however many it would be at one time pm august 24th cause I know that’ll fail. It’ll kill in person schooling. It’ll probably kill some of our staff,” said Polk County School Board member Billy Townsend.

That meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning via video conference.

Hernando, Citrus and Manatee County school districts are also meeting on Tuesday to discuss reopening plans.

