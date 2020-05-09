Bay Area restaurants thrilled about Mother’s Day weekend amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Bay Area restaurants, this weekend, no doubt, will be a big one as patrons pack locations to celebrate Mother’s Day and phase one of reopening Florida.

Many restaurants are already booked for Sunday brunch. Code enforcement teams and Tampa police officers will be on patrol, making sure everyone is following the rules.

Right now, the city’s most popular places along South Howard are ready to go, thrilled to be welcoming customers back inside at 25% capacity.

For Michael Stewart, this weekend will be packed at both of his wildly popular South Tampa hot spots along South Howard Avenue.

“We are so excited, how could you not want to open on Mother’s Day,” Michael told 8 on your Side Friday evening.

Michael and his colleagues are thrilled to be celebrating a comeback of sorts this weekend, after weeks of social distancing.

“Our guests are our priority, we’re doing everything we can to make it more safe,” he said.

Michael’s restaurants sit directly across the street from each other longtime South Tampa restaurant, 717, and Ava. But, with this COVID-19 crisis, both locations have done take-out and delivery only until this week when both reopened to business inside.

Michael and his business partners cite rules and regulations as their top priority.

“All of our hostesses, servers, general managers, they all wear masks,” he explained.

In fact, 8 On Your Side saw code enforcement teams out and about as we were interviewing this longtime restaurateur regarding the rules of social distancing and keeping everyone safe.

Michael gave News Channel 8 a tour of both locations where he has installed plexi-glass partitions between tables, as well as ensuring all guests would be six feet apart.

“When I go to restaurants, I am so happy that they’re wearing masks, I love when they wear masks, I’m a hypochondriac and I don’t shake people’s hands. I understand. the situation,” Michael explained.

All the steps taken have been appreciated by all customers who tell 8 On Your Side it’s good to be back.

“Frankly, it feels awesome after a long hiatus or a COVID-cation to finally get back out and see you guys, it feels great,” said regular Xander Bullock.

And, that’s what Michael Stewart and so many others want right now.

They want friends, neighbors, families and patrons to feel great as Florida gets back to business.

“I understand that feeling, spend time with friends, be normal for a night, as long as we’re doing it safe, we’re all in,” Michael told us.

