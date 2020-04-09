Bay area charity needs assistant to help homeless living in tents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Until the coronavirus hit, Cyntia Redd had a job at a nice hotel in downtown Tampa.

Then the shutdown came and she was laid off, with no place to go.

Now, she’s living in a tent at Hillsborough Hope.

It’s a temporary facility set up by Catholic Charities to help the homeless.

“I’m pretending like I’m on vacation. Just have to be patient and strong,” said Redd.

Hillsborough Hope has 100 tents with more than 100 people living there from day to day.

“We have a line every single morning of people hoping there is a bed available for them,” said Maggie Rogers with Catholic Charities.

As the pandemic was just beginning to unfold, Rogers says the city of Tampa came to them and asked if they could help set up something for the homeless population in the county.

“As businesses close, Their access to resources, such as restrooms, showers, meals, laundry are diminishing,” said Rogers.

They’ve set up the tents, a portable unit with showers and bathrooms and a laundry facility.

They have food for the people staying there, but their resources are stretched very thin.

They are also working to make sure the virus is not spread within their population.

“So we have the tables spread out, so that we have no more than four chairs at every table. Staff are walking around all day, so we have cleaning staff here from 6:30 in the morning until 10 in the evening,” said Rogers.

Right now they have a need for clothes, food, toiletry items, beds, sheets and blankets.

They are accepting donations at 2021 E. Busch Boulevard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information you can check out their website.

