Battle lines drawn in vaccine fight as military class-action lawsuit contests federal mandate in Florida court

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Four of the plaintiffs are residents of, or based out of, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twenty-three federal employees, a mix of military personnel, defense contractors and civilian contractors and technicians, are challenging the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in a federal lawsuit filed locally. Four of the plaintiffs are residents of, or based out of, Florida.

The plaintiffs, a mixture of service members from the United States Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, National Guard and contractors for the Dept. of Defense and Dept. of Energy are suing to block the federal vaccine mandates on behalf of “themselves and all others similarly situated,” according to court documents filed on Friday, Oct. 15.

They are represented by the Liberty Counsel.

The lawsuit names U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as defendants in the case.

The case was filed as a class-action lawsuit, according to court records.

The plaintiffs are bringing the lawsuit as the deadlines for the various military branches to be vaccinated approach.

Air Force Active Duty Airmen: Vaccinated by Nov. 2, 2021

Coast Guard Servicemembers: Vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021

Civilian Federal Employees and Contractors: Vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021

Navy Active Duty Sailors and Marines: Vaccinated by Nov. 28, 2021

Reserve Airmen and Air National Guard: Vaccinated by Dec. 2, 2021

Army Active Duty Units: Vaccinated by Dec. 15, 2021

Navy Reservists: Vaccinated by Dec. 28, 2021

Reserve and National Guard Units: Vaccinated by June 30, 2022

The plaintiff’s court filing refers to the dates as “terminal,” and say they expect “discipline will be unquestionably imposed” for lack of vaccination. The filing notes “the effective due date for the one-dose Johnson and Johnson shot” is earlier, and the effective due date for both the Pfizer and Moderna are “earlier still” for first doses.

The document says missing earlier due dates will result in disciplinary action and that “pressure and abuse are intense.”

As a result, the 23 plaintiffs filing the lawsuit are seeking relief in court to “prevent these military heroes, federal employees, and federal contractors from facing punishments including dishonorable discharge, court martial, other life-altering disciplinary procedures, and termination.”

Court records indicate all plaintiffs are voluntary service members or civilian contractors.

The lawsuit argues that those in military service should not have to choose between dishonorable discharge or “sinning against God” by “violating their sincere religious beliefs” through forced vaccination.

The plaintiffs assert that the U.S. Supreme Court has “long affirmed” that servicemembers do not give up their constitutional rights when they take their oaths to serve their country.

They also contend the court must “protect the rights of these military heroes and remove from the Republic the stain of government coercion of conscience.”

Additionally, while citing previous court rulings, the plaintiffs argue that members of the armed forces may not have their individual freedoms sacrificed to military interests, to the point that their rights are ended.

There are more than 100 years of historical federal and state court precedents that may complicate their arguments against general vaccination requirements in federal court, as well as previous cases involving military vaccine requirements.

Current federal law already requires military members to be vaccinated. The DOD administers 17 vaccines to servicemembers and has since 1995’s Joint Instruction on Immunizations and Chemoprophylaxis. Subsequent updates, effective as of November 7, 2013, have maintained this requirement.

Among the vaccinations required by the military, shots are required for:

Anthrax

Diphtheria

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis B

Influenza

Japanese encephalitis

Measles

Meningococcal groups A, C, Y and W-135

Mumps

Pneumococcal infections

Poliovirus types I, II, and III

Rabies

Rubella

Smallpox

Tetanus

Typhoid fever

Varicella

Yellow fever

8 On Your Side has reached out to the Liberty Counsel, the Biden Administration and the Dept. of Defense for comment. While Liberty Counsel has not yet responded, a White House spokesperson referred questions to the DOD.

In response to 8 On Your Side’s questions, a DOD spokesperson said the department does not comment on legal matters.

No matter which way the case goes in the first round of court, the process is likely to face additional appeals regardless of the outcome, as multiple other vaccine-related lawsuits make their way through U.S. courts.

Having filed the case in U.S. Middle District Court of Florida, the disposition of the case may go either way before potentially entering another courtroom.