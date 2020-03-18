Baltimore mayor pleads citizens to ‘stop shooting each other’ so coronavirus patients can have hospital beds

BALTIMORE, Md. (WFLA/NBC) – The mayor of Baltimore is pleading for people to “Stop shooting each other” to keep hospital beds free for coronavirus patients.

Mayor Jack Young is also begging residents to put down their weapons and follow orders to stay home.

The mayor’s comments come after a mass shooting on Tuesday night that left seven people shot and in serious, but stable condition.

Mayor Young also discussed an executive order that will go into effect but he mainly emphasized on how the increase in crime is unacceptable.