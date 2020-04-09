‘Balcony bingo’ lets seniors interact with outside world during pandemic

QUEBEC (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Bingo is very popular among seniors, but with social distancing, it’s been hard for them to enjoy during the pandemic.

A retirement facility in Quebec City, Canada has a solution.

The seniors are playing on their balconies.

A loudspeaker is the key to making the pandemic version of the game work.

Many had been isolated in their units until this solution came along.

It’s one of the few opportunities to safely interact with the outside world.

Balcony bingo is played there twice a week, so residents on both sides of the building can take part.