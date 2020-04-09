Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘Balcony bingo’ lets seniors interact with outside world during pandemic

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

QUEBEC (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Bingo is very popular among seniors, but with social distancing, it’s been hard for them to enjoy during the pandemic.

A retirement facility in Quebec City, Canada has a solution.

The seniors are playing on their balconies.

A loudspeaker is the key to making the pandemic version of the game work.

Many had been isolated in their units until this solution came along.

It’s one of the few opportunities to safely interact with the outside world.

Balcony bingo is played there twice a week, so residents on both sides of the building can take part.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Restaurant temporarily shuts down to get away from death threats"

Full 'The Getaway' video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full 'The Getaway' video"

Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Memorial Hospital taking part in 2 clinical trials hoping to treat COVID-19"

Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay area charity needs help to help the homeless"

Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: How to clean your groceries the right way"

Bending Water Experiment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bending Water Experiment"

Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses' kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses' kids"

"Drive-by" donation drives encourage giving from a distance

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Drive-by" donation drives encourage giving from a distance"

Manatee County inmates make PPE in jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County inmates make PPE in jail"

St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete police thank local healthcare workers"

Do the ZooTampa animals know we are gone?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do the ZooTampa animals know we are gone?"

Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss