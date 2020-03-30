Back to school: Online classes begin for Tampa Bay students during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of students across Tampa Bay are heading back to school Monday after an extended break.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, school districts are being forced to continue the semester virtually. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Hernando, Citrus and Highlands counties all begin online school Monday.

Many districts spent the last week preparing for this new transition, issuing devices to students, and making sure all of the programs and ready for the first day of learning.

“I think our school has done a really good job preparing for Monday,” said Renee Nellenbach, Assistant Principal at Lakewood Elementary School in St. Petersburg.

Online learning is an adjustment for both students and teachers.

“The biggest thing right now is making certain we transform the educational work; moving it from the classroom to the virtual world,” said Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis.

While this will be different for all those involved, educators want to remind parents and students to take it one step at a time.

“It’s a time for flexibility and patience. As for the academic piece, we are still making sure we are using our standards, we are following the pacing guide and we are making sure our students receive what they need to be prepared for next school year,” added Nellenbach.

School districts have listed tech support numbers on their websites to help with both device and online program issues.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic"

Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete"

Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete"

Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines"

City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic"

City of Tampa helps create 'Hillsborough Hope' to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa helps create 'Hillsborough Hope' to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19"

Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday"

Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools"

Stimulus checks coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus checks coming soon"

USF Health helps create 3D printed nasal swabs for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Health helps create 3D printed nasal swabs for coronavirus testing"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss