Back-to-school battle: Hearing set for Florida school reopening lawsuit

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –While Tampa Bay students head back to school, a battle brewing in the state is heating up.

Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson scheduled a hearing Thursday for a lawsuit filed by the Florida Education Association against Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s mandate that schools reopen campuses.

The union is trying to block in person classes due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County is the only Tampa Bay school district to delay in-person classes. Classes in Hillsborough County will begin on Aug. 24, but the first four weeks of classes are virtual-only.

The Florida Education Association said the lawsuit aims to “allow districts to make the best decisions for their schools, students, employees and community. We do not believe the commissioner of education has the legal right to compel districts to open physical campuses without regard to the health and well being of the students and staff in the district. The suit seeks to invalidate his emergency order.”

The online hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m.

