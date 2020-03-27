Live Now
House debates $2.2T virus relief bill amid last-minute snag

‘Baby Shark’ challenge: Wash your hands, doo doo

Coronavirus

This image released by Pinkfong shows. scene from the modified “Baby Shark” video, reworked to teach kids good hygiene to combat COVID-19. The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and now has started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song. (Pinkfong via AP)

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Sorry parents, ‘Baby Shark’ is making a comeback — for a good cause.

Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” — that jingle earworm that every toddler seems to know — has been reworked to teach good hygiene to combat COVID-19.

The company has debuted the “Wash Your Hands With Baby Shark” video and started a dance challenge to encourage families to upload videos of their children washing hands to the song.

“Wash your hands/doo doo doo doo doo/Wash your hands,” go the new lyrics. “Grab some soap/doo doo doo doo doo/Grab some soap.” Videos are tagged with #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

Pinkfong uploaded its original version of “Baby Shark” with an accompanying dance and colorful cartoon video to YouTube in June 2016. It has now been viewed over 4.6 billion times, making it one of YouTube’s top five watched videos of all time.

EMMY SEASON ADJUSTS TO VIRUS SCRAMBLE

The Television Academy has adjusted its calendar ahead of the Emmy Awards following disruption from the coronavirus.

According to the calendar, June 5 will be the new entry deadline, nominations will be voted on from July 2-13 and nominations will be announced July 28. Final voting will take place from August 21-31.

There is also modification of the hanging episode rule for series and limited series.

But the academy stressed that there are no changes to the Sept. 20 Emmy telecast or the Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies.

