1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus curfew: Hillsborough emergency group approves county-wide curfew Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Average price of gas in Florida at $1.85

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite a recent detente in the global price war, gas prices have continued to trend downward across Florida.

According to AAA, the average price of gas was $1.85 per gallon on Sunday, down 6 cents from the previous week and 56 cents from late February. The average price of gas was $2.80 around this time last year.

In total, oil prices are down 56 percent since Feb. 21.

According to AAA, the drop is due to coronavirus-related orders and the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which caused an overnight 25% reduction in oil prices last month. During that time, the price of crude fell from $53 per barrel to $23 per barrel. Florida gas prices also fell 56 cents.

On Sunday, OPEC and its allies agreed to a record cut in their oil production, 9.7 million barrels per day.

“The OPEC deal should not cause gas prices to suddenly spike, but it will affect how low they can go,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group, stated in a news release. “Wholesale gas prices suggest the state average could eventually reach $1.50 or below, but that won’t happen if oil prices gain upward momentum.”

In Florida alone, gasoline demand is down as much as 50% in large cities, as residents self-isolate at home.

Most gas stations in Florida, 91%, are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.

Metro Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater’s current average is $1.762 per gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets: Gainesville ($2.05), West Palm Beach ($2.02), Miami ($1.97)
Least expensive metro markets: Jacksonville ($1.72), Panama City ($1.73), Punta Gorda ($1.74)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools"

Les Miller proposes curfew in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Les Miller proposes curfew in Hillsborough County"

Commissioner Murman supports curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commissioner Murman supports curfew"

Chronister: Curfew sends louder, clearer message

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronister: Curfew sends louder, clearer message"

See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center

Thumbnail for the video titled "See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center"

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

In The Night Sky

Thumbnail for the video titled "In The Night Sky"

Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida eclipses 20,000 coronavirus cases"

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases"

Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss