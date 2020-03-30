Authority: Stranded ships begin transiting Panama Canal

The Zaandam cruise ship, left, carrying some guests with flu-like symptoms, is anchored shortly after it arrived to the bay of Panama City, Friday, March 27, 2020, amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus. Health authorities are expected to board the ship to test passengers and decide whether it can cross the Panama Canal. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Panama Canal Authority says two cruise ships carrying more than 1,800 passengers and crew stranded off the Central American country and hoping to reach port in Florida had begun the process of transiting the canal.

The announcement came Sunday after the passengers of the Zaandam and Rotterdam received mixed signals.

While Panamanian officials said they would let the ships transit the canal, the cruise company said it had not been given permission and Fort Lauderdale’s mayor said he didn’t want the ship to dock near his city, at least without extensive precautions.

Passengers, one wearing a protective face mask, look out from the Zaandam cruise ship, anchored in the bay of Panama City, Friday, March 27, 2020. Several passengers have died aboard the cruise ship and a few people aboard the ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the cruise line said Friday, with hundreds of passengers unsure how long they will remain at sea. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Four people aboard it had died and at least two had tested positive for COVD-19.

