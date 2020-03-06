Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival

FILE – In this March 13, 2019 file photo, David Byrne takes part in the “Reasons To Be Cheerful” featured session during the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival. Mayor Steve Adler announced a local emergency that effectively canceled the annual event. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival.

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, and video-based social media platform TikTok pulled out of the festival.

In recent weeks, concerns over the festival’s influx of attendees from all over the world have been the focus of much discussion and concern.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival canceled.

In a letter on its site on Friday, SXSW said, in part:

“We are devastated to share this news with you. “The show must go on” is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

South by Southwest acknowledged that they understand the impact the cancellation will have for the creatives who use the festival to accelerate their careers — in addition to the small businesses that rely on the festival to attract customers.

SXSW concluded, saying:

“We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love. Though it’s true that our March 2020 event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we continue to strive toward our purpose – helping creative people achieve their goals.”

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200 scattered across at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

