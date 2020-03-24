Audible is offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource,

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WFLA) – With schools closed and many adults working remotely, parents stuck at home with their kids know that silence is golden.

Now, Amazon is offering those parents a nice reprieve.

Audible, which is owned by Amazon, is offering free audiobooks for kids.

“For as long as schools are closed, we will be open,” the company says in a press release. “Keeping to our founding belief that the spoken word can be inspiring and transporting in deeply intimate ways, we have created Stories.Audible.com—a place where anyone, in any country, can enjoy unlimited streaming of hundreds of titles for kids and families for free.”

All you must do is download the free app and you will find a variety of children’s stories for all ages up to teens, including classics like “Winnie the Pooh”, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Aladdin”, “Jane Eyre” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Audible usually charges a monthly subscription of $14.95.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Pinellas Co. Schools will distribute laptops ahead of virtual classrooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Schools will distribute laptops ahead of virtual classrooms"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Attorney answers CV questions and answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney answers CV questions and answers"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"

Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa, Hills. Co. leaders meet"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss