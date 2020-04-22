Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

At least 7 contract COVID-19 after participating in Wisconsin election

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA/NBC) – At least seven people contracted coronavirus after participating in the Wisconsin election in April.

Milwaukee health officials said six voters and a poll worker got the virus on April 7.

The health commissioner and other advocates believe the outbreak is the tip of the iceberg.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tried to move the election to mail-in vote or postpone it, but the idea was blocked by the state Supreme Court and state legislature.

Health officials said they hope to have more information on the cases by the end of the week, including if the outbreak happened at one of five polling places and if any cases resulted in death.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss