At least 7 contract COVID-19 after participating in Wisconsin election

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA/NBC) – At least seven people contracted coronavirus after participating in the Wisconsin election in April.

Milwaukee health officials said six voters and a poll worker got the virus on April 7.

The health commissioner and other advocates believe the outbreak is the tip of the iceberg.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tried to move the election to mail-in vote or postpone it, but the idea was blocked by the state Supreme Court and state legislature.

Health officials said they hope to have more information on the cases by the end of the week, including if the outbreak happened at one of five polling places and if any cases resulted in death.

