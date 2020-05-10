At-home coronavirus testing underway in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/WPTV) – At-home testing for the coronavirus is now underway for some residents in Delray Beach.

A new initiative kicked off Friday as firefighters and paramedics began visiting home-bound seniors and others who don’t have the ability to travel to testing sites.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 38,002 cases and 1,539 deaths

cases and deaths Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year

Florida in Phase One of reopening

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days

A total of $9,000 of community donations is going toward the cost of the kits.

So far, Delray Beach Fire Rescue has purchased around 150 kits for testing.

Officials said they hope this initiative will help ensure all residents have access to testing, giving some a sense of relief.

“We felt like just because they don’t have a means or are physically unable to get to one of these drive-up sites there’s got to be a way to get to them,” said Fire Chief Keith Tomey.

Officials said the program will continue until test kits run out.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: