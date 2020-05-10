Breaking News
At-home coronavirus testing underway in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/WPTV) – At-home testing for the coronavirus is now underway for some residents in Delray Beach.

A new initiative kicked off Friday as firefighters and paramedics began visiting home-bound seniors and others who don’t have the ability to travel to testing sites.

A total of $9,000 of community donations is going toward the cost of the kits.

So far, Delray Beach Fire Rescue has purchased around 150 kits for testing.

Officials said they hope this initiative will help ensure all residents have access to testing, giving some a sense of relief.

“We felt like just because they don’t have a means or are physically unable to get to one of these drive-up sites there’s got to be a way to get to them,” said Fire Chief Keith Tomey.

Officials said the program will continue until test kits run out.

