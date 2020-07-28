As teachers rally, Pinellas County considers delaying start of school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County School Board members are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to delay the start of the upcoming school year.

The vote comes after Superintendent Michael Grego proposed delaying the start until Aug. 24, due to the pandemic.

Parents had a deadline Monday to choose how their children would return to school, in person, or virtually.

A group of teachers and parents are pushing back on the idea of opening at all, until the county has no new Coronavirus cases for two weeks.

The group plans to rally at the school board meeting taking place at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We don’t think it’s safe to go back to a traditional learning environment. So, coming out, having that physical presence, letting them put faces to names, when it’s just a letter, I feel like it’s a little easier to just to disregard,” said Science Teacher Dr. Christy Foust who organized the rally. “When you have a couple hundred of your favorite people around you saying the same thing and showing their discontent, it sends a little bit of a different message.”

