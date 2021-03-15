As spring break season begins, Fauci warns ‘we’re not in the end zone yet’

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Health officials are expressing concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases as people flock to Tampa Bay for spring break season.

At the start of the vacation period, Florida doctors were warning about the new U.K. variant of COVID-19, which is more infectious than the original strain.

“Last year’s spring break was with the original virus. Which is less transmissible than the Italian version, the D614G, that came up in June, which is less transmissible than the current variant that we have,” said Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., a virologist at USF Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were at least 689 cases of the deadly mutation in Florida as of Friday. Florida’s case count is higher than any other state in the country.

“There’s always a risk of another surge and that’s the thing we really want to avoid because we are going in the right direction. That’s why I get so anxious when I hear pulling back completely on public health measures like saying, ‘no more masks, no nothing like that’ I mean, that’s is risky business,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said in an interview Sunday morning.

“If you’re going for a touchdown, don’t spike the ball on the five yard line; wait until you get into the end zone. And we’re not in the end zone yet,” he added.