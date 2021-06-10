Survey says Florida is 4th worst for COVID safety as state shifts to weekly reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last week, the Florida Department of Health told the public that it will no longer publish daily COVID-19 reports for state deaths, cases and hospitalizations. Instead, the reports will shift to a weekly data dump.

Just after the state changed COVID data publications from daily to weekly, a new survey from WalletHub that ranked states based on COVID-19 danger was released, with Florida ranked at 48 out of 51, with the District of Columbia included.

As the data shifted from daily reports to weekly reports, information on COVID-19 for non-Florida residents was also removed. The new data only shows Florida residents themselves, meaning that depending on residency or work status, the full data for people in Florida, rather than just Florida’s residents, is no longer available.

Still, the data from FLDOH shows that the percentage of new cases is down, a trend that has continued. The number of Floridians who have been vaccinated was 10,191,622 according to FLDOH as of the week of June 3.

Of the more than 10 million who have been vaccinated in the state, 8,279,284 have received a complete series of their vaccine, meaning they’ve had both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

In the week of June 3, 151,062 people received their first dose of vaccine, while 205,131 had completed their vaccine series. The bulk of those who have received a vaccine, according to the state report, were Floridians aged 65 or older, while the group with the lowest percentage of vaccinations were those 12-19.

As the number of new positive cases decreased week by week, so did the number of vaccinations.

The report shows that over the past 10 weeks, as of June 3, 295,476 new cases were reported. Here’s a breakdown of the weekly data:

Week of New cases reported % New case positivity # of Vaccine doses administered 3/26 37,294 7.1% 1,205,685 4/2 40,080 7.5% 1,399,921 4/9 43,595 8.0% 1,329,209 4/16 39,080 7.4% 1,101,324 4/23 36,778 6.8% 999,251 4/30 29,291 5.9% 936,709 5/7 23,337 5.0% 748,974 5/14 18,426 4.6% 727,038 5/21 15,694 3.7% 514,188 5/28 11,901 3.6% 356,193 (Source: FLDOH)

Florida’s ranking in the WalletHub survey comes from a variety of different metrics.

According to the data they released from their ranking, Florida is in the top five highest hospitalization rates (ranked 48) and highest death rates (ranked 47). By the data WalletHub used, Florida is also ranked 26 for vaccinations, which they report makes Florida a “High COVID-19 Death Rate & Low Vaccination Rate” state.

They describe the comparison as:

Rank 1 on the “COVID-19 Death Rate Ranking” means fewest deaths in the state between June 3, 2021 and June 9, 2021 and Rank 1 for “Vaccination Rate Ranking” means the highest share of population age 12 and older initiating COVID-19 vaccination. Note by WalletHub about COVID-19 death rate vs vaccination rate comparisons.

The rankings published by WalletHub are said to be based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on June 9.

Florida’s next weekly report should be released June 11, with the most recent one released on June 4 with data accurate as of June 3. Data in the new report should contain information through June 10.