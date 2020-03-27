As Bayshore becomes fitness hub, city forced to block off exercise equipment for social distance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a series of complaints to Mayor Jane Castor’s office, the City of Tampa says it was forced to cordone off the workout equipment along the Bayshore Boulevard fitness trail.

Since gyms and fitness centers have closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many fitness enthusiasts have flocked to Bayshore to work out.

That includes Nick Milo, who we found working out on Bayshore Thursday.

“The equipment was the closest thing we had to a gym,” Milo explained.

But the countless people using the equipment were unsanitary and did not abide by social distancing recommendations, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

“In the back of my head, I did think about if it really was a good idea to be using this,” Milo said. “But it’s what we had, so.”

Some of his workout buddies would even bring disinfecting wipes to wipe the equipment down, he added.

Milo said he was disappointed when he showed up Thursday to find the equipment roped off, but understands why the city did so.

Unfortunately, the yellow tape wrapped around the station did not deter everyone. 8 On Your Side saw some people go around the tape and continue to use the equipment Thursday.

All city parks and park facilities will have to close as of Friday at 10 p.m. to abide by the countywide “safer at home” order.

A spokesperson for the city could not say if individuals seen using the closed equipment could be subjected to citation by police.

