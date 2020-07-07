Appointments to soon no longer required at Citrus County COVID-19 testing site

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County announced on Tuesday it will no longer require appointments for its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Citrus Springs Community Center.

Testing is offered at no cost to adults and children over 12, with or without symptoms. It will, however, be limited to the first 150 individuals.

The change will begin starting July 14.

The site is located at 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd and registration starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by testing at 8 a.m. Those seeking tests are asked to not arrive earlier than the time registration begins.

If multiple people are being tested, FDOH-Citrus asks the second person sit in the back seat near the driver’s side window.

Antibody tests are not available in Citrus County at this time.

Test results take approximately 7 to 10 days and the health department will contact you whether the result is negative or positive.