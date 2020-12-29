Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine open for eligible residents in Manatee County starting Dec. 30

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Registration to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County will begin Wednesday.

The Department of Health in Manatee County says up to 300 seniors per day will be able to get a vaccine by appointment at the Public Safety Center located at 2101 47th Terrace East in Bradenton.

Additional distribution dates and locations will be forthcoming when more vaccines and vaccinators become available.

An official press conference will be held on Tuesday to explain the online registration and appointment booking process and to answer questions about the vaccination rollout to local seniors.